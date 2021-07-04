Wall Street banks racked up $650 million in fees and stock gains in the busiest IPO week since 2004

Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

From Krispy Kreme to China's Didi Chuxing, the busiest week for U.S. IPOs in 17 years produced a windfall for Wall Street's top investment banks. A cybersecurity company, drug developers and a Turkish e-commerce platform were all in on the action. At least 14 companies raised $100 million or more in offerings on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, the most active stretch for debuts since 2004. In total, underwriters generated close to $400 million in fees for assisting with the IPOs. They're sitting on an additional $259 million in paper gains as of Friday's close, assuming they exercise their options to purchase all of their allotted shares at the IPO discount. The pace of offerings underscores the demand for growth and shows that IPOs remain the preferred route to the market despite the rise of direct listings, which have no underwriters and come with much lower advisory fees. It's a highly lucrative business for Wall Street, and there's no slowdown in sight.

Robinhood filed its IPO prospectus on Thursday and is poised to be one of the biggest offerings of the year. Surging demand for crypto assets led to a quadrupling in first-quarter revenue to $522 million, while the company's loss swelled to $1.4 billion in part because of an emergency fundraise tied to GameStop trading mania. The stock trading app will likely command a premium valuation on the market, while simultaneously playing a broader role in the IPO boom by giving retail investors a way to invest in deals that historically targeted big institutions. Robinhood is reserving up to 35% of its IPO shares for customers. "I think this is going to be one of the greatest meme stocks of the future," Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "They have negative equity, they have roughly zero earnings and they're growing fast. So it's the kind of thing the market seems to like lately. I'm looking forward to them coming into the community, bringing more and more people into the market."

Goldman, Morgan, JPM the big winners

In the past week's IPOs, underwriting fees ranged from 2% of the total amount raised, in the case of ride-hailing company Didi's massive financing, to 7% for smaller deals like the offerings from health companies CVRx, Aerovate Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as usual, reeled in the highest fee revenue by serving as the lead managers for the IPOs of Didi and cybersecurity software vendor SentinelOne, the two biggest offerings of the week. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase were the lead underwriters in the IPO for Turkish online shopping company D-Market Electronic Service & Trading, legal services site LegalZoom and Krispy Kreme, which were the week's third-, fourth- and fifth-biggest offerings, respectively.

Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The doughnut chain reported yesterday that it plans to take the company public again. Scott Olson | Getty Images