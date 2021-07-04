'Take me home' — Mark Zuckerberg posts flag-waving, surfboard-riding Independence Day Instagram video

Make America Weird Again.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday posted a wacky American-flag waving, surfboard-riding video on Instagram to celebrate Independence Day.

"Happy July 4th!" Zuckerberg wrote on the post of the video.

It features him deftly skimming along atop an electric foil surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake, toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plays as a soundtrack.

Facebook, which the 37-year-old mega-billionaire co-founded, owns Instagram.

"This is some meme materials," one follower of "Zuck" wrote in response to the post.

"Fantastic!" another follower wrote.

A third wrote, "When you get your antitrust lawsuit thrown about by a judge. Let's GOOOOO Zuck!