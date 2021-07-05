Asia-Pacific stocks set to slip; private survey on Chinese services sector activity ahead
- Australia's retail sales data for May is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
- A private survey on China's services sector activity in June is also expected, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to see opening dips as investors looked ahead to data releases in Australia and China.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,760 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,783.28.
Australian stocks also looked poised for opening declines, with the SPI futures contract at 7,230.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,308.60.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.299 after a recent decline from above 92.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.14 per dollar, stronger than levels above 111.2 against the greenback seen late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7521 after a recovery last week from below $0.748.
