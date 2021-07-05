Asia-Pacific stocks set to slip; private survey on Chinese services sector activity ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to see opening dips as investors looked ahead to data releases in Australia and China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,760 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,783.28.

Australian stocks also looked poised for opening declines, with the SPI futures contract at 7,230.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,308.60.