European markets head for cautious open; oil price watched ahead of OPEC+ talks

European stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Monday as markets keep an eye on oil prices ahead of a crunch meeting of the OPEC+ oil-producing alliance.

London's FTSE is seen opening 13 points higher at 7,131, Germany's DAX 8 points higher at 15,646, France's CAC 40 up 3 points at 6,551, according to IG.

The muted start for Europe comes against a similar backdrop overnight in Asia-Pacific, where shares were mixed in Monday trade as Brent crude futures hovered around $76 ahead of another meeting between OPEC and its allies.

The group, known as OPEC+, is holding crunch talks on Monday following disagreements in the group last week over extending the duration of oil production cuts. The United Arab Emirates objected to the move so talks continue on Monday.

Read more: UAE ‘unconditionally’ supports OPEC+ supply increase, but says no to a bad deal

Tech shares in Asia were also mostly lower, and particularly shares of Chinese tech firms in Hong Kong which fell in Monday trade as regulatory fears resurfaced.