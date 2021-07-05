Goldman Sachs says England is — probably — going to win Euro 2020

ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: Harry Kane of England celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Goldman Sachs' Euro 2020 probability model now predicts that England will win its first major international soccer tournament since 1966, as the Three Lions prepare to take on Denmark in the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate's side comfortably dismantled Ukraine on Saturday to set up England's first European Championship semi-final for 25 years, while opponent Denmark saw off the Czech Republic 2-1.

Italy beat the top-ranked team in the world, Belgium, to advance to the other semi-final against Spain, who narrowly overcame Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Following the last of the quarter-final fixtures, Goldman's Christian Schnittker published a note Sunday entitled "It's (Probably) Coming Home" — a nod to The Lightning Seeds' "Three Lions" song often sung ironically by long-suffering England fans.

"Italy's 2—1 win against Belgium was a shock to our model, which so far had seen Belgium as the most likely team to take home the trophy," Schnittker said.