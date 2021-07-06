Covid resurgence in parts of Asia drag down consumer spending

As consumer spending in China continues to lag in its economic recovery from the pandemic, a similar weakness in retail sales is being witnessed elsewhere in Asia.

"For most parts of Asia, we're still seeing private consumption recovering but it is slow and it remains below the pre-pandemic levels," said Lloyd Chan, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

Chan said the "bumpy and rather uneven" recovery in consumer spending in the region can be largely attributed to the ongoing pandemic, as sporadic outbreaks continue in multiple Asian countries.

China, often referred to as the "first in, first out" of the Covid crisis, has been largely successful in keeping resurgent waves of the coronavirus at bay. Still, the country's economic recovery has been held back by sluggish retail spending despite government efforts to boost spending.

Meanwhile, waves of resurgence elsewhere in Asia likely had a negative impact on consumer sentiment as well as mobility, said Taimur Baig, chief economist at Singapore's DBS Bank.

"As we've seen in the last year, mobility is a very strong prerequisite toward consumption because sitting at home, you order a lot of things through the e-commerce route — but you still don't spend the kind of money that you would if you were able to go out on a regular basis," Baig said.

In North Asia, the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa is still under a state of emergency while other areas — including Tokyo — are under priority preventative measures, information from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare showed.