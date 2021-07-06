Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Australia central bank's rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Australian central bank's interest rate decision.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,690 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,640. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,598.19.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia looked poised for opening declines. The SPI futures contract was at 7,248, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,315.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.