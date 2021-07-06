Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Australia central bank's rate decision ahead

- The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Australian central bank's interest rate decision.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,690 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,640. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,598.19.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia looked poised for opening declines. The SPI futures contract was at 7,248, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,315.
Oil watch
Investors in Asia-Pacific will monitor moves in the oil sector on Tuesday.
Oil prices surged to multiyear highs on Monday after talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, known as OPEC+, were postponed indefinitely following a failure by the group to reach on agreement on production policy for August and beyond.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.212 — off levels above 92.4 seen late last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.92 per dollar after touching levels around 110.8 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7542, above levels below $0.752 seen yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- Australia: Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN