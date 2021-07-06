ESPN sits NBA reporter Rachel Nichols for Suns-Bucks Finals amid furor over Maria Taylor race comment

ESPN Host Rachel Nichols goes on camera after the Phoenix Suns game against the LA Clippers during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 28, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

ESPN took action — a year later.

The sports channel on Tuesday revealed it has benched white NBA reporter Rachel Nichols from sideline coverage of the league's finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns amid a furor over her suggestion last year that her Black colleague Maria Taylor got a hosting gig for the 2020 finals because of her race.

ESPN's move came two days after The New York Times published a bombshell report that detailed the circumstances of Nichols' accidentally recorded comments in July 2020, and the backlash they caused within the Walt Disney-owned sports cable TV giant. Nichols reportedly has never been disciplined for her comments about Taylor during the call.

Taylor will appear on "NBA Countdown" with other ESPN reporters for pregame and halftime coverage of the NBA Finals, ESPN said.

Malika Andrews will handle sideline reporting during the finals, the network said. Nichols handled that assignment during the pro basketball playoffs.

But Nichols will appear on her show "The Jump" on-site from the finals games "for weekday shows," ESPN said.

The finals tip off Tuesday night in Phoenix, and will be broadcast by ABC.

"We believe this is [the] best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump," the network said in a statement issued as it announced its lineup for finals coverage.

On Monday, Nichols apologized for the controversy as she opened the broadcast of "The Jump."

"I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN," Nichols said. "How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be a part of this team."

On Sunday, the Times reported that Taylor's colleagues in May discussed whether they would refuse to appear on "NBA Countdown" in protest over changes to the production, which they believed were made to benefit Nichols.

On the July 13, 2020, phone call from her Florida hotel room, Nichols griped about Taylor getting the 2020 pre- and post-game finals host slot to Adam Mendelsohn, a longtime advisor to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.