Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma fails to surrender to police, launches court appeals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma refused to surrender himself to police by Sunday after the country's highest court sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt.

Zuma was found guilty by the Constitutional Court on June 29 after failing to appear at a corruption inquiry centered on his time in power between 2009 and 2018.

But instead of presenting himself for arrest, the former president has launched two separate court bids in an effort to avoid a jail term. The 79-year-old reportedly said on Sunday that the sentence, given his advanced age and the ongoing pandemic, was equivalent to "sentencing (him) to death," as he adopted a defiant posture at his Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

His supporters gathered in their hundreds outside his home and vowed to shield Zuma from arrest, with the South African Police Service having now been given until Wednesday to take him into custody.

One challenge has been filed with the Constitutional Court itself and the other with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the latter of which will be heard on Tuesday while the former will be heard on July 12.

However, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture — or Zondo Commission — has opposed both requests for a stay of execution. It said Tuesday's request should not be granted on the grounds that the Pietermaritzburg High Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain it, and argued that Zuma's concerns about his age, health and prison conditions are matters to be raised with the correctional facilities, rather than the Constitutional Court.