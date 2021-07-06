Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix cancelled for second successive year due to coronavirus

Teammate Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas (77) of Finland pours champagne on the head of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain after clinching the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship following the F1 - U.S. Grand Prix race at Circuit of The Americas on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to "restrictions and logistical challenges" related to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced.

The Grand Prix was due to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne from November 18-21 after being moved from its usual date in March, due to a change in quarantine restrictions in the state of Victoria.

However, on Tuesday organizers announced that the event had been cancelled for the second successive season, with the 2020 event also called off after a McLaren team member contracted coronavirus shortly before the race.

"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 today announced the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," read a statement.

"AGPC will continue to work with Formula 1 and the Victorian Government regarding the 2022 calendar timings for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix event."

The Australian MotoGP, due to be held in Phillip Island from October 22-24, has also been cancelled, with the Malaysian event brought forward by a week to replace it in the calendar.

"We're deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP and Formula 1 fans won't be able to see the world's best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits," said AGPC chairman Paul Little.

"We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations.