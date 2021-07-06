Lotus unveils Emira sports car as 'last hurrah' before switch to EVs

Lotus on Tuesday unveiled a new mid-engine sports car called the Emira as its "last hurrah" with internal combustion engines before the famed luxury automaker transitions to electric vehicles.

The Emira will go on sale next spring starting at under $85,141 (72,000 euros), according to Lotus. It will feature a top speed of 180 mph and hit 62 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, the company said.

"The Emira is a game-changer for Lotus. It stands as a beacon of everything we have achieved to date in the transformation of the business, the embodiment of our progress," Matt Windle, managing director of Lotus, said in a statement. "It is a highly significant milestone on our path to becoming a truly global performance car brand."