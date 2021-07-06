Oil prices could 'very easily' top $100 a barrel, says former U.S. energy secretary

Oil prices could "very easily" hit $100 a barrel in the aftermath of the failed OPEC+ talks, former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told CNBC on Tuesday.

"You could very easily see oil hitting $100 a barrel — potentially even higher," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

On the flip side, it's "equally possible" that prices could collapse too.

"If there isn't any agreement on production, and countries tend to go off and do their own thing, or do their own production, you could have a collapse of oil prices," said Brouillette, who was U.S. energy secretary from 2019 to 2021.

OPEC and its allies, referred to collectively as OPEC+, twice failed to reach a deal on oil output last week. On Monday, another attempt to resume talks broke down, and discussions were put off indefinitely.

The energy alliance, which includes Russia, had sought to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December 2021 and proposed extending the duration of cuts until the end of 2022. Last year, to cope with lower demand due to the pandemic, OPEC+ agreed to curb output by almost 10 million barrels per day from May 2020 to the end of April 2022.