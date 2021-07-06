Shuttered fitting rooms anger shoppers and boost returns. How these retailers are trying to fix that

On a recent trip to the fast-fashion retailer Zara, 20-year-old Katherine Hearden loaded up on tops, shorts and dresses in multiple sizes.

With Zara's dressing rooms still closed due to Covid-related restrictions, she knew she wasn't going to be able to try anything on in that store. So instead, Hearden checked out and schlepped across the street with her dad to another department store, where she grabbed a random pair of jeans and popped into an open fitting room. Her plan all along was to use this store to try on her Zara picks and, unabashedly, send her dad back to Zara to return what she wasn't going to keep.

"My poor dad," said Hearden, a student at Boston College, in an interview. "We make him wait in lines everywhere we go."

Hearden's experience underscores a bigger dilemma that clothing companies have been grappling with for years, but one that was especially illuminated during the pandemic. Retailers from Gap to Lululemon to American Eagle had to close stores to customers for a number of weeks last spring. And even as clothing stores began to reopen, many companies still opted to keep fitting rooms closed, in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid. Some of them, like Zara's, remain closed in parts of the United States.

The headaches for consumers are somewhat obvious: Not being able to try on items in stores means potentially stocking up on extra sizes, like Hearden did, to later see what works at home. Shoppers tend to employ a similar strategy when looking for clothes or shoes online — they'll buy a dress in two or even three sizes — which has increasingly happened over the course of the health crisis. For businesses, this chain of events sends return rates skyrocketing. And that comes with a cost. With the Covid pandemic serving as somewhat of a wake-up call, retailers including the biggest in the country, Walmart, are looking for ways to solve the fitting-room dilemma.

Consumers returned roughly $428 billion in merchandise last year, or about 10.6% of total retail sales in the U.S., according to a study by the National Retail Federation. Clothing made up about 12.2% of that, the NRF said, adding that for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $106 million in merchandise returns.

Justine E., a healthy-recipe blogger who goes by "@justine_snacks" on Instagram, recently took to the social media app to vent her frustrations about Zara.

"The dressing rooms aren't open, so you automatically know you'll have to return SOMETHING, but then when you're returning that thing you will [probably] buy something else, and then you're stuck in the 'Zara loop,'" she wrote.

Zara didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

A survey of 401 U.S. shoppers by Coresight Research found that 42.4% returned unwanted products from March 2020 to March 2021, with clothing ranked as the most returned product category, almost double the rate of electronics.

Of the top 10 causes that Coresight identified in its survey as reasons for the returns, "bought just to try on" ranked No. 7.

According to Coresight Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig, the higher return rates specifically in the apparel category are likely being exacerbated by the fact that many people shopped online for clothing for the first time last year. Consumers who used to hit the mall had no option but to surf the web. Sales of apparel and footwear online rose 27.2% to $121.5 billion in 2020, according to Coresight data.

"High levels of returns eat into profitability on a product," Weinswig said. "Size, fit and color not matching the shopper expectations also drives return rates in apparel."

Retailers are now turning to smaller start-ups that have been working on technology, for years, to fix this very issue.