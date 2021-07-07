Charts suggest stocks headed higher despite present risks, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that he is seeing signs that the stock market could be ready to retreat from its highs, but a trusted volatility expert is suggesting otherwise.

"The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian, suggest that the S&P 500 is headed higher ... and the negative trends I pointed out at the top of the show — at least some of them — shouldn't lead to anything too frightening," the "Mad Money" host said.

Sebastian, the founder of OptionPit.com and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, came to the conclusion after plotting moves in the S&P 500 and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the market's "fear gauge."