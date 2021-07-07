It's unclear whether state cuts to unemployment benefits got people back to work in June

FREDERIC J. BROWN | AFP | Getty Images

About 4 in 10 jobless workers would get more money from benefits than a paycheck when factoring in the $300 a week, according to an estimate from University of Chicago economist Peter Ganong. The governors, all Republicans, of the states in question said the federal aid was keeping people home instead of looking for work.

Too early

But it's too early to judge whether their policies pushed workers to take jobs in June, according to economists. For one, there's a timing issue. The June jobs report, published Friday, wouldn't reflect the actual financial loss of benefits — only workers' fear of losing the aid.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes the jobs report, based its analysis on employer data through June 12. The first tranche of states — Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri — stopped paying federal benefits that same day. In other words, none of the 850,000 people who got jobs in June had yet felt a financial impact from benefit cuts.

Anticipation

It's unlikely that the anticipation of losing benefits would have caused a rush for jobs, economists said. The first state to announce its intent to end federal benefits (Montana) did so on May 4. "Generally, anticipatory effects are quite small," according to Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, a job and recruiting site. "It requires people to be paying very close attention to state policy announcements, and planning their job search and financial decisions around that," Zhao added. "The fact of the matter is, people aren't closely watching press releases coming from their state departments of labor."

Further, low-wage workers — who get the biggest relative financial benefit from an extra $300 a week — are unlikely to be motivated by anticipatory fear given the high demand for their labor right now in industries like leisure and hospitality, said Susan Houseman, research director at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. They should be able to find a job relatively easily, she said. "I'm not saying there's no anticipatory effect at all," Houseman said. "But most [people who are] staying out because of the $300 a week won't go back in until that's cut off."

Other evidence

The U.S. jobs report is released once a month, making it difficult to draw conclusions about benefit cuts' impact on job-finding from available data. Other datasets updated more frequently suggest the cuts aren't having a big impact on job searches, economists said. For example, Aaron Sojourner, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota, has studied weekly data around claims for unemployment benefits. He hasn't found differences in benefit claims between states that announced or implemented benefit cuts versus those that didn't. However, it's too early to make any definitive judgments, Sojourner said.