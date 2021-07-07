Microsoft's lead director says CEO Satya Nadella 'earned the right' to be chairman, too

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella "earned the right" to also lead the technology giant's board of directors, the company's former chairman, John Thompson, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Nadella was named to the additional role of chairman last month, taking the reins from Thompson, who still serves as Microsoft's lead independent director.

"For me, I think it has more to do with the performance of the company under Satya's leadership than anything else," Thompson said in an interview on "TechCheck." "That is, in my opinion, he's earned the right to be chairman of the board here."

Nadella has helped engineer a resurgence at Microsoft since he was named chief executive on Feb. 4 2014. The stock closed that day at $36.35 per share and has since risen more than 650%, based on where it traded Wednesday afternoon, when it also set a new all-time high of $280.50.

Microsoft is now the second-most valuable company in the S&P 500 behind Apple and, in late June, closed with a market capitalization north of $2 trillion for the first time. As of Wednesday, the Redmond, Washington-based company was worth $2.1 trillion.

Nadella, who previously was the firm's top cloud computing executive, owns more than 1.6 million shares of Microsoft, according to FactSet, making him one of the company's largest individual shareholders. His stake was worth more than $450 million based on Wednesday's all-time high price.