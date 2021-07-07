NBA wants to play the 'positive role' and help defuse U.S.-China tensions 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media prior to the game of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 6, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Though tensions remain high between the U.S. and China, the National Basketball Association wants to unite the two countries with its product.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to media members before Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday, acknowledging the "larger geopolitical issues" the league faces as two global superpowers feud.

Disagreements between the U.S. and China range from trade to finance to technology. On Tuesday, government officials downplayed the narrative of a "new cold war." And Silver said he wants the NBA to play a positive role in the feud.

"I do think it remains important, that particularly when tensions are high between governments, that we foster these sports, educational, cultural relationships," Silver said. "I've said that from the very beginning. It certainly doesn't mean that we are blessing everything that happens in China by any means. We are at root an American company, and so we follow U.S. government policy."

The NBA does have an interest in finding common ground, as its China operation is worth more than $5 billion. The business includes a $1.5 billion media rights agreement with China-based tech company Tencent. State-run CCTV also aired NBA games, but that partnership was interrupted in 2019 following Twitter comments by Philadelphia 76ers top executive Daryl Morey.

CCTV briefly returned games during last year's NBA Finals featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, who remain popular in China thanks to Kobe Bryant. But games were again removed from the network this season. Asked if games have returned for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals matchup, the league did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Still, Silver expects the NBA to continue distributing its games in the country for the foreseeable future. He said showing games could "play a productive role" for U.S. and China citizens to "have a better understanding of each other, and see that we're all human beings and that there is commonality between us. And I think that form of engagement is critically important if we're going to work together to try to resolve some of our issues."