Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: The 10-year Treasury yield tests a long-running trend

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 25, 2021.
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Pressured Treasury yields continue to drive and reflect the market argument. The 10-year testing the 11-month uptrend in yields and squeezing bond bears while it positions for perhaps a slower/longer expansion rather than faster/shorter one (decelerating macro data, Citi econ surprise drops to neutral, we're hitting harder vaccine-resistance thresholds, labor/goods/shipping clogs persist).

