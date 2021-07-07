Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: The 10-year Treasury yield tests a long-running trend

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 25, 2021.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Pressured Treasury yields continue to drive and reflect the market argument. The 10-year testing the 11-month uptrend in yields and squeezing bond bears while it positions for perhaps a slower/longer expansion rather than faster/shorter one (decelerating macro data, Citi econ surprise drops to neutral, we're hitting harder vaccine-resistance thresholds, labor/goods/shipping clogs persist).