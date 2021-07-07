Ex-Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo lands top PR job after quitting White House for reportedly threatening journalist

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo holds a paper sheet with names and headshots of reporters during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, February 8, 2021.

TJ Ducklo, President Joe Biden's former deputy White House press secretary, is starting to work for an influential public relations and crisis communications firm, months after he quit the White House for reportedly threatening to destroy a reporter's career.

Ducklo is now working for Risa Heller Communications, which is run by its namesake, Risa Heller. She was once a communications director for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and had a stint working for former New York Gov. David Paterson.

She confirmed the hire to political newsletter Punchbowl News.

"Like all of us, he's made mistakes, paid the consequences, and learned from it," she told the outlet, which ran the announcement Wednesday morning. "We're incredibly excited to have him on our team where he's already leading high-profile crisis and issues engagements in NY, LA, and globally, and becoming a trusted advisor to corporate leaders."

Heller didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday after CNBC inquired about whether her firm had hired Ducklo.

According to the firm's website, Ducklo started working there in June.