Trump says he is suing Twitter, Facebook, Google and CEOs Dorsey, Zuckerberg, Pichai

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

Trump, who has a history of threatening legal action but not always following through, made the announcement at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. ET alongside two leaders from America First Policy Institute, the pro-Trump nonprofit group that is supporting the lawsuits.

The three related lawsuits, filed in federal court in Florida, allege the tech giants have violated plaintiffs' First Amendments rights.

The lawsuits were unveiled just over a month after Facebook decided to uphold Trump's ban from using the platform until at least January 2023. Twitter, Trump's preferred social media outlet throughout his one term in office, permanently banned him on the heels of the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The lawsuit against Pichai also names as a defendant Youtube, the video-sharing website bought by Google in 2006. Youtube indefinitely banned Trump in January.

Representatives for Twitter and Google declined to comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington declined to comment ahead of the former president's speech.

The attorney representing Trump in the lawsuits, Matthew Lee Baldwin of Vargas, Gonzalez, Baldwin, Delombard, did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC about how many suits Trump planned to file, and whether these suits have all been filed in court yet or not.

Wall Street seemed largely unfazed by the news, as shares of Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Facebook was last seen off its session high north of 1% with a gain of 0.1%, while Alphabet added about 0.2%. Twitter was off its intraday low, but shed 0.5% in choppy trading. The moves in the social-media stocks compared with a loss of 0.1% for the S&P 500 and a dip of 0.3% for the Nasdaq.

The announcement comes on the same day that The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. reported that the upcoming book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" claims that Trump praised Adolf Hitler to his then-chief of staff John Kelly. Trump allegedly said: "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things."

Trump denied he said it, according to the book's author, Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, The Guardian said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Tom Franck and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.