5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow to drop nearly 500 points as Covid concerns resurface

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow futures on Thursday fell nearly 500 points, or more than 1.3%, in a broad premarket decline as Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo for the upcoming summer Olympics and as countries deal with a rebound in Covid cases due to variants. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped about 1.3% each. Premarket losses were led by companies that would benefit from a rapid economic comeback from the virus, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean as well as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, were also sharply lower. Thursday's selling came one day after Wall Street's rally had resumed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing at record high closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3% shy of Friday's record close.

2. 10-year Treasury yield falls on global economic growth worries

Investors rotated into the perceived safety of bonds Thursday, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield below 1.26% to the lowest since late February. Bond yields move inversely to prices. Despite the strengthening economy and hotter inflation, the 10-year yield continues to decline. It began July around 1.58%. It hit a then-14-month high of 1.78% in March. It began 2021 at less than 1%. In another look at the recovery in the labor market, the government is set to report its weekly look at jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, one hour before the opening bell. Economists expect 350,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for last week. That would be 14,000 less than the previous week's pandemic-era low.

3. Tokyo to go under state of emergency ahead of Olympics

The logo of Tokyo 2020 is displayed near Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo on July 7, 2021, as reports said the Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics. Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

Just two weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's prime minister on Thursday announced the state of emergency for the capital city due to rising Covid infections. The order goes into effect this coming Monday and through Aug. 22. That means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. While fans from abroad were banned months ago, Olympics officials had recently set venue limits at 50% capacity for local spectators. However, the state of emergency could force another change in the fan policy.

4. Global coronavirus deaths top 4 million as delta variant spreads

Two women walk next to graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. Bruno Kelly | Reuters

The global death toll from Covid exceeded four million late Wednesday as infections worldwide crossed 185 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In recent months, many countries are battling a surge in Covid infections due to the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, which first emerged in India. The delta variant now accounts for more than half of new Covid cases in the U.S. The World Health Organization has said that delta is the "fastest and fittest" variant yet, and health experts have warned it could undermine efforts to contain Covid even as vaccination campaigns are underway around the globe.

5. States bring new antitrust suit against Google over app store

The logo of Google Play is seen on a screen. Alexander Pohl | NurPhoto | Getty Images