Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; S&P 500 rises to new record on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix index both sat below the flatline in early trade. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.18%.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.16%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.05% higher.
Investors will likely continue to monitor the Covid situation regionally. The Japanese government is set to declare another Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo until Aug. 22, according to local news agency Kyodo News.
Meanwhile, Australia's New South Wales state announced Wednesday a week-long extension of Sydney's lockdown.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained about 0.34% overnight stateside to an all-time high of 4,358.13.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 104.42 points to 34,681.79 while the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 14,665.06.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.70 following a rise earlier this week from below 92.1.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.59 per dollar, having strengthened earlier this week from above 111 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.748 as it struggles to recover after slipping from above $0.756 earlier in the week.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.11% to $73.51 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced fractionally to $72.25 per barrel.