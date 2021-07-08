Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; S&P 500 rises to new record on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix index both sat below the flatline in early trade. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.18%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.16%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.05% higher.

Investors will likely continue to monitor the Covid situation regionally. The Japanese government is set to declare another Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo until Aug. 22, according to local news agency Kyodo News.

Meanwhile, Australia's New South Wales state announced Wednesday a week-long extension of Sydney's lockdown.