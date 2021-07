CNBC's Jim Cramer weighed in on Thursday's sharp pullback in U.S. equity futures, citing a number of factors from Japan announcing a state of emergency for Tokyo ahead of the Olympics due to Covid and sharp drops in cryptocurrencies.

At the time of Cramer's remarks, shortly after 7 a.m. in New York, Dow futures were down around 450 points. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also down more than 1%.