Here's how three early retirees handle their investments when the market tanks

You've probably lived through a few market drops in your day.

But when you retire before 40 and depend solely on your investments to pay your bills, seeing your balance drop can be devastating, according Justin McCurry, who retired at 33.

Last March, McCurry watched his net worth drop around $500,000 in less than a month and had to fight the urge to panic.

Watch this video to see how McCurry and two other couples have handled multiple market drops over the decades.

More from Invest in You:

What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention

Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy

How insurance premiums and deductibles work

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.