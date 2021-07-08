How former USTA CEO Katrina Adams broke barriers and went from pro tennis player to the C-suite

Katrina Adams never envisioned being a trailblazer. Yet she's had a lot of firsts in her career. She is the first Black commentator on the Tennis Channel, and served as president, chairman and CEO of the United States Tennis Association for an unprecedented two consecutive terms from 2015-2018. She is also the only Black woman to ever hold that position in the organization's 135-year history. In addition, at age 46, she was the youngest person to ever lead the nonprofit governing body of U.S. tennis, which owns and operates the United States Open and other tournaments.

Her latest accomplishment is a debut memoir titled "Own the Arena" which was published in February. The book details her "twelve match points for thriving when you're the only one." Perhaps her biggest piece of advice from her book that can relate to any job is "never say never." She says, "If you have a goal or a dream, strive for it, it is attainable, but you have to work hard and persevere. You also need to network and understand who your stakeholders are in whatever business or industry you are going into."

Adams describes her path as unconventional. She's the first former professional tennis player to run the USTA. After competing for 12 years on the Women's Tennis Association Tour and winning 20 career doubles titles, she wanted something more and wasn't about to let anything get in the way.

She credits having several strong mentors who helped her get ahead, and discusses the importance of having a "personal board of business people and friends, acquaintances for many years that you trust and have expertise in areas that you might not be so strong in. Being able to lean on them and ask questions along the way, plus having people to push you to go the extra mile is huge," she says.