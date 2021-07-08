Disgraced Trump foe Michael Avenatti faces sentencing for Nike extortion scheme

Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at the United States Courthouse in New York, October 8, 2019.

Michael Avenatti, the brash attorney who became a leading foe of then-President Donald Trump, faces criminal sentencing in New York on Thursday afternoon for a brazen botched scheme to extort athletic apparel giant Nike out of up to $25 million.

Avenatti's troubles won't end after Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Gardephe sentences him in the Nike case, in which prosecutors have asked a prison term of around eight years. His defense lawyers want him to get just six months in lockup.

The 50-year-old California lawyer faces two more pending federal criminal trials.

Next week, Avenatti is set to begin trial on a raft of charges in California, where prosecutors said he defrauded clients out of millions of dollars. One of those clients was a mentally ill paraplegic.

Next year, back in Manhattan federal court, Avenatti is scheduled to be tried on charges related to allegedly swindling another fallen client, porn star Storm Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds for a book she wrote.

Avenatti has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

He gained widespread fame, and infamy, for his bombastic representation of Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump once years before he ran for president.