MLB, Candy Digital will offer World Series ring with Los Angeles Dodgers NFT

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Major League Baseball and Fanatics-owned Candy Digital will release another NFT and attach some perks to lure collectors.

The parties will offer an exclusive nonfungible token honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship. The highest bidder receives a digital collectible, a physical championship ring and a "first pitch experience" at an upcoming Dodgers home game. The auction will start on Monday on Candy Digital's website, and net proceeds will benefit the team's community foundation.

In a statement, MLB's chief revenue officer, Noah Garden, called the Dodgers NFT a "one-of-a-kind collectible" as it's the first licensed team NFT to be released under the league's licensing agreement with Candy Digital. The parties entered the partnership in June, and with licensing deals, MLB earns a royalty from primary and secondary sales of its assets.

Candy Digital will earn revenue through primary sales of MLB's assets and NFT trading fees, and run its baseball NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The company commenced its partnership with MLB this month via a Lou Gehrig digital collectible.