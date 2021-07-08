The upside to inflation: rising wages

As the economy picks up in the wake of the Covid pandemic, concerns about inflation are also gaining steam.

Already, prices on some goods, like cars, are noticeably higher, stoking fears that a sudden uptick in inflation will decrease purchasing power over time.

Although consumers may pay more for everyday items, it's not all bad news as far as household income and spending goes. Companies facing a labor shortage are also paying more to get workers to walk in the door.

"One of the major challenges for employers, along with finding workers, is to retain their current employees and one way to do that is to offer current employees a new opportunity and increased pay," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

"In the power struggle between workers and employers, the balance has shifted in workers' favor," he said. "We haven't always seen that in the past."

Workers already saw a bump in their paychecks for June. As of the latest tally, average hourly earnings rose 0.3% month over month and 3.6% year over year, according to the Labor Department.

However, incremental wage increases are unlikely to keep pace as the cost of living rises, cautioned David Weliver, founder of personal finance site Money Under 30.