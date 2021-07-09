Asia-Pacific shares set to fall at the open; investors look ahead to China's inflation data
- Olympics organizers will ban spectators from the upcoming summer games in Tokyo, after a state of emergency was declared by Japan as the country sees rising Covid-19 cases.
- China's consumer price index and producer price index for June is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for opening declines on Friday. Investors look ahead to the release of China's inflation data.
Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,790 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,740. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,118.03.
Elsewhere, Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower. The SPI futures contract was at 7,207.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,341.40.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points to 34,421.93 while the S&P 500 declined 0.86% to 4,320.82. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.72% to 14,559.78.
The losses came on the back of U.S. Labor Department's latest jobless claims data which was unexpectedly higher, hinting at a potential slowdown in the labor market.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.417 following a recent decline from above 92.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.82 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.6 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7429, still below levels above $0.755 seen earlier in the week.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
