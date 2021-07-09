Asia-Pacific shares set to fall at the open; investors look ahead to China's inflation data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for opening declines on Friday. Investors look ahead to the release of China's inflation data.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,790 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,740. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,118.03.

Olympics organizers will ban spectators from the upcoming summer games in Tokyo, after a state of emergency was declared by Japan as the country sees rising Covid-19 cases.

Elsewhere, Australian stocks also looked poised to open lower. The SPI futures contract was at 7,207.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,341.40.

On the economic data front, China's consumer price index and producer price index for June is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.