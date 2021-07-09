Bank of America hails a ‘new era’ of online shopping and picks 4 global stocks to buy

Luxury fashion items sit on display beside tablet devices at the launch of the Farfetch "Store of the Future" pop-up exhibition, at the Design Museum in London, U.K., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Analysts at Bank of America have identified "leading" online shopping stocks set for growth as it hailed a new era for e-commerce. The bank's analysts picked European stocks set to benefit from new business models such as marketplaces that help them access "vast" numbers of new customers overnight, calling such firms "pioneers" in the space.