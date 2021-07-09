Benchmark's Bill Gurley says SPACs are 'remarkably cheap compared to mispriced IPOs'

Nextdoor's decision to go public through a special purpose acquisition company was largely the result of favorable pricing compared with a traditional IPO, said Bill Gurley, a partner at Benchmark and an early investor in the neighborhood social network.

Gurley has been among the most vocal supporters of direct listings, another IPO alternative in which companies go public without selling shares at a steep discount to new investors. He said the average IPO in 2020 came with a 57% cost of capital.

"SPACs are remarkably cheap compared to mispriced IPOs," Gurley told CNBC's "TechCheck" on Friday.

Nextdoor announced plans earlier this week to pursue a SPAC sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, Vinod Khosla's investment firm. In a SPAC, a so-called blank check company raises capital through a public offering and then shops around for a potential target, which becomes the operating entity after the transaction closes.

The pace of new SPACs slowed earlier this year after smashing a record in 2020 and setting a new high in the first quarter of this year. The pullback came after the SEC issued accounting guidance that would classify SPAC warrants as liabilities instead of equity instruments.

However, activity has resumed. In addition to Nextdoor, fintech company Circle, space companies Planet Labs and Satellogic and solar power firm Heliogen all announced deals this week. Still, the proprietary CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index, which is composed of the largest SPACs that have announced a target or those that have already completed a SPAC merger within the last two years, is down 3.8% in 2021, after tumbling in February and March.