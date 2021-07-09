Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder set to be postponed until October due to a Covid-19 outbreak

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (L) and Deontay Wilder (R) face-off during the press conference for the WBC heavyweight championship at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's upcoming fight will be postponed until October due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the champion's camp, according to reports in the US.

The trilogy fight for Fury's WBC heavyweight championship was set for three weeks' time on July 24 in Las Vegas.

ESPN first reported on Thursday that the fight would be delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak but Top Rank, Fury's US-based promoter, said in a statement: "We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date."

Wilder's team did not comment when asked by Sky Sports.

The Athletic reported on Friday morning that "at least 10" people in Fury's Vegas gym have caught Covid-19.

Fury himself tested positive for Covid-19, ESPN report.

Joseph Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion, was also training alongside Fury, but his manager David Higgins has told Sky Sports: "Joseph does not have Covid."