Still no stimulus check? Need to sign up for the child tax credit? There is help available

Millions of individuals and families stand to receive money from the government through stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments.

However, many are still waiting on their stimulus checks, while others may not know how to sign up for the child tax credit payments.

The IRS this weekend is holding live events in 12 cities to help individuals and families who do not typically file tax returns access the money.

The events are taking place on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, in partnership with non-profit organizations, churches, community groups and other organizations. They are taking place in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis and Washington, D.C./Maryland.

More from Personal Finance:

IRS data shows some high-income people received $1,400 stimulus checks

Families can opt out of the monthly child tax credit payments

More stimulus checks still high on Americans' wish lists

More details on specific locations and times can be found here.

The American Rescue Plan Act that was passed by Congress in March included third stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per person, as well as advance monthly payments of the child tax credit for up to $300 per month per child. In order to qualify for either the stimulus checks or child tax credit payments, individuals and families must meet certain requirements.

Those who attend the in-person events should bring their Social Security or Tax Identification Numbers for both themselves and their spouses, Social Security numbers for their children, their mailing and email addresses, as well as their bank account information in order to receive the payments by direct deposit.