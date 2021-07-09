Russia upsets France with new Champagne law: Here’s what you need to know

Bottles of the Brut Imperial sparkling wine produced at the Abrau-Durso Russian Wine House, one of Russia's most prominent sparkling wine brands, in Novorossiysk.

LONDON — French Champagne producers have been left fuming over a new Russian law that they say tries to undermine their world-famous brand.

Champagne is a region in the northeast of France, but more famously is the name of the sparkling wine produced there.

Russian authorities are challenging that with a new law put forward earlier this week that requires French Champagne producers to add the words "sparkling wine" on the back of the label if they want to sell their bottles in Russia. Champagne producers are proud of their name and brand and refuse to use any reference to "sparkling wine."

The same law allows Russian producers of sparkling wine to use "shampanskoye" — the Russian word for Champagne — on their bottles.

"We are just shocked," Charles Goemaere, director general of the Champagne Committee, a trade association that represents independent Champagne producers and houses, told CNBC on Thursday.

The "first financial damage," he said, is that producers "are unable to export champagne to the Russian market despite (previous) orders." Changing labels on bottles that are ready to be shipped would be a technical and financial challenge.