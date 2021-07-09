Billionaires fight over what is actual outer space as Branson gets set to launch before Bezos

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are set to launch themselves just weeks apart, but the exact boundary and experience of their spaceflights has become a point of contention.

Branson's Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers (or about 262,00 feet), which is the altitude the U.S. recognizes as the boundary of space, while Bezos' Blue Origin flies above 100 kilometers (or about 328,000 feet), which is commonly known as the Kármán Line.

After Branson said he planned to launch just nine days before Bezos' previously announced spaceflight, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith decried Virgin Galactic's approach as "a very different experience" because "they're not flying above the Kármán line."

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier responded simply: "We are going above the astronaut line," adding that it is "the only commercial company that's flown private astronauts" to date.

On Sunday, Branson plans to launch on Virgin Galactic's fourth spaceflight test to date. He founded the company 17 years ago, with it now attempting to finish development testing this year so it can begin flying space tourism passengers in early 2022. Bezos' Blue Origin has goals beyond tourism, but the billionaire is also aiming to fly to the edge of space on the company's first crewed launch on July 20.

Central to the two billionaires' dispute is that the line where space begins is not a universally-agreed upon altitude, a fact which astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell emphasized in an interview with CNBC.

"It's not like the U.S. is one way and everyone else is the other way … there's no sort of real international agreement," McDowell said.

There are a variety of reasons McDowell argues that 80 kilometers is the clearest boundary of space, such as the scientific measure of the Earth's atmosphere, the gravitational physics, and the historical precedent — including that Hungarian-American engineer Theodore von Kármán's original line was closer to 80 than 100.

McDowell is an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who published a paper in 2018 with more detail on the debate over the proposed boundary of space. Minor planet (4589) McDowell is named after him.