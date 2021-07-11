Police arrest 4 on various weapons and drug charges at Denver hotel near Coors Field

A general view of the stadium in the third inning during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on April 4, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Denver police arrested three men and a woman on various weapons and drug charges Friday night at a downtown Denver hotel near events connected to the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a report about a "suspicious occurrence" at the Maven Hotel, which is a block from Coors Field. They obtained search warrants for two rooms and found evidence, as well as impounded two vehicles, according to the department.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office told NBC News that the agency "has no reason to believe there was any threat directed at the MLB All-Star Game." Coors Field is set to host the game on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and have not yet released details about the evidence. The department told CNBC on Sunday that it's unable to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation but confirmed it's working with local and federal law enforcement partners on the probe.

The three men were charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Two of the men and the woman were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. One of the men and the woman were also wanted on warrants from another jurisdiction.

"The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety," Denver police said in a news release. "DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the four suspects were arrested at the Maven Hotel on various combinations of charges.