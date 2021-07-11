Virgin Galactic live updates: Spacecraft carrying Richard Branson launches

Branson and Jeff Bezos are launching themselves into space only weeks apart. But their space planes are traveling different distances, which has triggered an argument over what is actual outer space.

Branson's Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers, roughly 262,000 feet, which is the height that the U.S. sees as the boundary of space. Bezos' Blue Origin flies above 100 kilometers, roughly 328,000 feet, an altitude know as the Kármán Line.

"There's no sort of real international agreement" on the boundary of space, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. But McDowell has argued that 80 kilometers is the clearest boundary of space.