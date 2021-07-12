Child tax credit payments could act as stimulus for retailers as soon as this month

In this article TGT

Shoppers are seen wearing masks while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Grocery stores, big-box retailers and even auto mechanics could pick up sales in the coming months, thanks to a new source of cash: Monthly payments that go directly into parents' and caretakers' bank accounts. Starting Thursday, families will receive money for each of their children. The enhanced child tax credits, passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, are intended to fight child poverty. For retailers, however, they could also act as a stimulus that encourages spending on food, school supplies, clothes — or even a car payment. "It's a good thing for Walmart and grocery stores," said Jim Sullivan, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame who is studying the impact of the pandemic on Americans living in poverty. "The retail sectors where middle- and lower-income families spend money are likely to benefit some from this." The payments will be the latest government-funded cash infusion. Retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have said they saw a spending bump after consumers received stimulus checks. Some customers have also had extra money from federal unemployment benefits, which many states recently ended. Congress has no plans for a fourth stimulus check. "This will fill a void with some of the other payments being no longer distributed," said Michael Lasser, a retail analyst for UBS. "It's going to continue to support consumer spending."

More money, upfront payments

Child tax credits date back to the late 1990s, but the law makes a few notable changes that could influence consumer spending: Families will receive more money per child. Low-income families will get the payments, even if they have little or no taxable income. And the government will pay half of the money in advance rather than including it in a family's tax refund. The tax credit will increase from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for those between the ages of 6 and 17, and $3,600 for each child under age 6. Families will receive the full amount if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent, called a head of household; or $75,000 as an individual taxpayer. The payments will be phased out above that amount — but even those who get less money will receive advance payments. Among families that get the full amount, that will translate to a monthly payment of either $250 or $300 per child. About 39 million households — which include nearly 90% of children in the U.S. — will begin receiving the payments in July, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The payments will run through December. Some lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, are already pushing to extend the credit or make it permanent.

A poverty-fighting tool

Francine Lipman, a law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas who specializes in tax policy and anti-poverty initiatives, said the payments will go toward two different kinds of consumers. Families who live at or below the poverty line will likely spend the money on necessities, like buying food, covering the rent or paying for medication. "This $300 or $250 — and of course it's multiplied by however many kids in the household — that can abate a slippery slope into poverty," she said. The payments may be used differently by families who can generally afford what they need, she said. Middle- and upper-income families may put extra dollars toward discretionary items, such as summer camp, a laptop or new clothes for back-to-school. The money will be especially felt by families who are near the poverty line, said Sullivan of Notre Dame. For instance, a family with two kids, including one under six, would get a total credit of $6,600 — and that would translate to $550 payments each month. Overall, that's about a 25% boost in monthly income for a family of four that is living at the poverty line of $26,500. Those families tend to spend the money immediately, since they have a long list of needs — from putting food on the table to fixing a fridge or paying rent to a landlord, he said. "It will go into spending as opposed to savings, in all likelihood," he said. Lipman said the money may benefit a child indirectly. For instance, she said, a parent may buy clothes that gives him or her confidence to apply for a job. A grandma or aunt may have money for a car repair, allowing her to drive to a job interview or get a child to school on time. And a little extra cash on hand may make parents less stressed and decrease the chance of them abusing alcohol or drugs. She said she's also curious whether the nature of the payments — handed out in smaller monthly sums and paid out in advance — may nudge financially secure families to spend the money rather than stash it into savings.

A stimulus for spending