College plans rebound although cost remains a top concern, survey finds

Last year, many high school seniors dramatically changed their expectations about the future.

This year, more students are getting back on track.

Nearly two-thirds of parents, or 63%, said their child's post-high school plans have returned to what they were before the global pandemic, according to a report by Discover Student Loans.

Of those who have changed their college plans, most said they will now go to a school closer to home, attend an online university or go to a less expensive place.

Discover polled 1,000 parents of college-bound students in May.

When Covid brought the economy to a standstill, one quarter of last year's high-school graduates delayed their college plans, according to a separate survey from Junior Achievement and Citizens, largely because their parents or guardians were less able to provide financial support.

Even now, cost remains a top concern. Although about 40% of parents said their ability to help pay has improved since this time last year, 63% remain concerned about having enough money for higher education, Discover found.

College affordability and dealing with the debt burden that often goes hand-in-hand with a degree is parents and students' top worry, The Princeton Review also found in its 2021 College Hopes & Worries survey.