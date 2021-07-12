Facebook and Twitter under fire after England soccer players face racial abuse online

England players look on from the half way line during a penalty shoot at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England.

LONDON — Facebook and Twitter are being criticized over a failure to act fast enough to tackle a flood of racial abuse directed at Black England soccer players.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the target of a torrent of racist comments on major social media platforms after England lost the Euros final Sunday. The three players missed penalties in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy.

The Football Association governing body condemned the abuse in a statement Sunday night, saying it was "appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media."

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team," the association said on Twitter. "We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

The incident has highlighted the amount of online abuse on social networks, and raised questions over whether the tech giants are doing enough to combat it. Several top British sports teams and athletes boycotted Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over a weekend in April to protest the companies' failure to remove racist and sexist posts.