Here's what Branson's successful space trip means for Virgin Galactic shares

Sir Richard Branson speaks after he flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience of a lifetime" and one he hopes will usher in an era of lucrative space tourism at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021.

Virgin Galactic's successful launch of its billionaire founder into space Sunday was greeted with a cautious reaction by the stock market.

Shares of the space exploration company fell Monday morning, as the company announced that it would sell up to $500 million in additional shares to help fund its growth after the flight.

Wall Street analysts viewed the flight as a positive for the stock, but it didn't appear to be enough to change the minds of some of Virgin Galactic's skeptics.

Here's what some of the top analysts had to say.