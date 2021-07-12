Paid internship wages are the highest they’ve ever been—but there's a catch

The intern class of 2020 faced serious challenges during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, an estimated 16% of employers revoked internship offers and CNBC Make It spoke with several interns who had their internships postponed or canceled.

But among those internships that were not canceled, wages remained strong. According to a recent survey of 267 employers (including big-name companies such as Adidas, Dell and Wells Fargo) by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average hourly wage for paid interns in the summer of 2020 was $20.76 — an increase of $1.22 from the previous year and the highest rate ever measured.

More than half (56%) of organizations said they helped interns relocate, including $2,500 for housing and $1,700 for travel expenses, on average. About 14% of employers said that they use signing bonuses to help convert interns into full-time employees.

Among employers who held an internship during the summer of 2020, approximately 72% did so virtually.

Today, internships are the "primary source that large companies use to recruit their full-time employees," says Joshua Kahn, assistant director of research and public policy for NACE. "Companies were expecting for competition to be off the charts. And what are the other options to attract talent? They can change wages, perks, benefits. Company culture is something that they can try to affect to attract and retain but that's a long-term change."

According to a NACE survey of 5,286 interns in the intern class of 2020, 66.4% received and accepted full-time offers.

But while competition at top employers may have led to good pay for some, nearly 40% of interns surveyed said they were not paid at all — creating a widening gap in the benefits that internships offer.