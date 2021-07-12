Treasury yields start the week lower with inflation data, Fed testimony in focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday morning, with investor attention turning to the release of inflation data and congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.334% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 1.963%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.