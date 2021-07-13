10 snubs and surprises from this year's Emmy nominations

In this article AAPL

Pictured: (l-r) Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford in Peacock's "Rutherford Falls." Peacock | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

While "The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" secured Emmy nominations on Tuesday, there were quite a few shows — and actors — that didn't make the cut. And then there were the shows and performers that no one expected to show up on the ballot. We'll have to wait until September to see who ends up taking Emmys home, but here are some of the programs that were among the most surprising nominations and the ones that got snubbed. If you haven't had a chance to check out the full list of nominees for this year's Emmys, you can do so here.

Steve McQueen's critically-acclaimed anthology "Small Axe," which earned actor John Boyega a Golden Globe award earlier this year, got little recognition from the Television Academy. The series, which consists of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s, only received one nomination — best cinematography.

"Small Axe" is an anthology series that consists of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is finally on the award circuit radar. Now heading into its third season, the superhero genre show picked up five nominations on Tuesday, including best drama series. The series explores what happens if super-powered people abuse their abilities. It has been well received by critics since its first season in 2019.

Antony Starr is The Homelander in Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys." Amazon Prime Video

At first glance, "Rutherford Falls" may seem like just another sitcom from Michael Schur, but with a writer's room made up of 50% Native writers, the Peacock comedy is something more. The series, which launched in April, follows Nathan Rutherford, a man reckoning with his family's (white) history in a town populated with people from the fictional Minishonka Nation. The series' cast is predominantly Native, lead by Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas, the manager of the local casino, and Jana Schmieding, Nathan's best friend Reagan. "Rutherford Falls" was recently renewed for a second season.

Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas in the Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." Peacock | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

Surprise: "Emily in Paris"

Despite lackluster reviews from critics, Netflix's "Emily in Paris" found its way onto the Golden Globe ballot earlier this year and now it's nominated for two Emmys, including one for best comedy.

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper in Netflix's "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Snub: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's chemistry in the Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" wasn't enough to garner either actor a nomination at this years Emmys. The Disney+ series, which questioned what it meant to be a Black superhero in America, did earn a guest actor nomination for Don Cheadle and several technical nods.

Daniel Bruhl, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp star in Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+. Disney

"Cobra Kai" has been recognized by the Television Academy in the past. It received a nomination in 2019 for outstanding stunt coordination, but on Tuesday, it entered the running for best comedy series. With a fourth season on the way, the Netflix show has earned strong reviews from critics and is one of the top-streamed shows on the service.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the "Karate Kid" in "Cobra Kai." Netflix

Apple TV+'s quirky workplace comedy about the team behind the biggest online multiplayer video game has flown under the radar once again. The series managed to snag nominations for best narrator and sound editing, but didn't land on the comedy series ballot despite solid critical reviews.

Danny Pudi portrays Brad in "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." Apple

Surprise: Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Ryan Murphy's "Halston," a look into the life of the legendary designer, was criticized for being all style with little substance. Still it seems actor Ewan McGregor's charisma in the lead role was enough to land him an Emmy nomination for best actor in a limited series.

Ewan McGregor stars in "Halston" on Netflix. Netflix

Snub: Pedro Pascal, "The Mandalorian"

"The Mandalorian" may have been tied for the most Emmy nominations with 24, but lead actor Pedro Pascal was left off the best actor ballot for the drama series. Some have speculated that Pascal wasn't considered last year because he spends most of the series with his iconic helmet on and he was aided by two stunt men who take turns wearing the bounty hunter's suit. Still, there's enough of a performance from Pascal, even with the clunky armor, to warrant a nod.

The Mandalorian and the Child on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian." Disney

There is no doubt that "Hamilton," a Tony Award-winning spectacle, is a masterpiece. However, many were confused when the filmed production nabbed 12 Emmys on Tuesday. Disney+, which streamed "Hamilton," was permitted to categorize the project as a prerecorded variety special, which it did for the technical Emmy categories. However, because there is no longer a variety performer category, the Television Academy allowed Disney to submit its actors and actresses under the TV movie umbrella. "Hamilton" ultimately secured seven different acting nominations across the lead and supporting categories.

Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Ramos star in "Hamilton." Disney