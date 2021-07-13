Emmys 2021: Here are the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

An Emmy statue at the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2019.

For more than a year, television has been a welcome distraction to those stuck at home during the pandemic. It's now time for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to reward those shows, as well as their creators and stars, that entertained the masses.

On Tuesday, father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones ("This is Us") and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting") unveiled the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Last year's ceremony was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which made it difficult for the nominees to congregate. Jimmy Kimmel and the team at ABC were forced to get creative in how they announced winners and doled out awards.

This year, CBS is the host of the annual event. It has tapped Cedric the Entertainer to emcee the live show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 19. The limited audience will include all nominees and their personal guests.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will feature 26 different categories ranging from acting and writing awards to awards for different types of programs — comedies, dramas and talk shows, among others. Shows are eligible for this year's ceremony if they were released between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Front runners in the drama category include Netflix's "Bridgerton" and "The Crown," Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," NBC's "This is Us," HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and FX's "Pose." "The Mandalorian," which was released through Disney+, is also on the short list.

For comedies, Apple's "Ted Lasso" is a strong favorite followed by HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks," Neftlix's "The Kominsky Method" and ABC's "Black-ish." Other potential nominees include Peacock's "Rutherford Falls" and "Girls5eva."

In the limited series category, HBO's "I May Destroy You" and "Mare of Easttown" will likely face off against Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," Amazon Prime's "The Underground Railroad" and Disney+'s "WandaVision."

The Creative Arts Emmys, which typically place a week before the live broadcast Emmys ceremony, recognize technical achievements and are not included in the program. These awards go to cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors, among others. No date has been set for this event.

Here is the full list of the major Emmy nominees for the primetime ceremony:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan" (TBS)

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Series

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Comedy Series

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Pen15" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Limited Series

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime)

"WandaVision" (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Drama Series

"The Boys" (Amazon)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Pose" (FX)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal is the distributor of "This is Us," "Girls5eva" and "Rutherford Falls."