Workers talk about quitting as part of the ‘Great Resignation.' Employers aren’t buying it

Workers may be dreaming of quitting their job as part of the post-pandemic "Great Resignation," yet employers aren't necessarily buying it, a survey from human resources software company Tinypulse found.

On average, human resources and C-suite leaders expect only 8% of their employees will choose to quit once Covid restrictions are fully lifted, according to the survey. A quarter believe no one will quit. The firm polled 770 companies worldwide from May 10 to May 24, with the majority of the responses coming from the U.S.

That stands in stark contrast to other employee surveys. On the high end, career website Monster found 95% of workers are currently considering changing jobs. Separately, Microsoft research found that 41% of the global workforce is weighing leaving their current employer this year.

"If we trust all of that other survey data, it means that HR leaders and C-suite leaders are going to be surprised with the 'Great Resignation,'" said Dr. Elora Voyles, psychologist and people scientist at Tinypulse.

"To what extent, we don't know yet."

David Niu, founder and CEO of Tinypulse, expects the reality to fall somewhere in between 8% and 41%.

It's also happening at the same time employers are focusing on hiring and remote onboarding, the survey found.

"They just have to be super-aware that they may have a leaky bucket, where they're pouring in new talent and losing great talent," Niu warned.