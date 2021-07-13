Inflation concerns have many retirees worried about running out of money

Pascal Broze | ONOKY | Getty Images

Rising inflation has startled many retirees, who now worry about outliving their savings. The consumer price index for June, measuring the cost of food, gasoline, housing, utilities and other goods, increased by 0.9%, the largest one-month change since June 2008, according to the Labor Department. Although Federal Reserve officials say these price hikes are transitory, many retirees are feeling the sting with higher costs at the grocery store and gas station and with other day-to-day living expenses.

"It's top of mind with our clients," said certified financial planner David Mullins, wealth advisor at David Mullins Wealth Management Group in Richlands, Virginia. As older investors scramble to preserve buying power, some experts suggest making shifts to portfolios. Here's what retirees need to know.

Shifting assets

Changing mindsets

As bond yields decline, retirees have also needed to shift their mindset about conservative portfolios, said Linda Erickson, CFP and founding partner at Erickson Advisors in Greensboro, North Carolina. While some retirees may have relied exclusively on bonds or certificates of deposits in the past, these options will no longer protect their long-term buying power, she said.

We are not in a set-it-and-forget-it environment. Linda Erickson Founding partner at Erickson Advisors

"We have to produce a portfolio that will actually grow more than inflation, and we have to look at this every year," she said. "We are not in a set-it-and-forget-it environment." To beat inflation, retirees may need to lean more heavily on stocks, she said. For example, they may consider buying certain dividend-paying assets.

Some portfolios haven't changed

While the loss of buying power has sparked concerns among many retirees, not all advisors have made immediate changes to clients' portfolios. "I haven't shifted any portfolios this year because of the threat of inflation," said Larry Luxenberg, CFP and founder of Lexington Avenue Capital Management in New City, New York.