Multiple REvil ransomware sites are down on the darkweb

Darkweb sites linked to the REvil ransomware gang were not operating Tuesday morning, CNBC has confirmed.

It is not clear what led to the websites of the ransomware-as-service group going down Tuesday.

Visitors to the sites, which had recently been active, were greeted with messages saying, "A server with the specified hostname could not be found."

The disappearance of the public-facing sites affiliated with Russia-linked REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, comes on the heels of an international ransomware outbreak on July 2 that the group had taken credit for.

Last Friday, President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter if it "makes sense" for the United States to attack the computer servers that have hosted ransomware attacks.

"Yes," Biden answered.

A National Security Council official later that same day told reporters that U.S. authorities expected to take action against ransomware groups soon

"We're not going to telegraph what those actions will be precisely," that official said.

"Some of them will be manifest and visible, some of them may not be. But we expect them to take place in the days and weeks ahead."