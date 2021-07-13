Panda Express adds Beyond Meat orange chicken to its menu in select restaurants

Panda Express announced Tuesday it will be putting a Beyond Meat orange chicken dish on its menus in select New York City and Southern California locations on July 26.

Panda Express will be the first Asian concept restaurant to serve Beyond Meat on its menu. The dish, named Beyond the Original Orange Chicken, will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. The dish pairs Beyond's plant-based chicken and Panda Express' signature orange sauce.

Beyond Meat has tested chicken substitutes with Yum Brands' KFC and last week debuted meat-free chicken tenders at nearly 400 U.S. restaurants. In 2019, Beyond Meat had discontinued its original chicken alternative to focus on its Beyond Burger.

Panda Express already offers other plant-based dishes on its menu including eggplant tofu, chow mein and vegetable spring rolls, but it is hoping to bring in diners with the new offering.

"We know guests' tastes and preferences have evolved and [they] look to us for variety," Jimmy Wang, executive director of culinary innovation at Panda Express, said in a statement.

"Creating a fresh new take on a classic favorite is a great and accessible way to introduce plant-based proteins to our guests and perhaps even drawing a new audience for Panda," Wang said.