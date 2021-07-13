These are America's 10 worst states for remote work

One aspect of life during the pandemic that many experts believe may be here to stay is the move toward remote work.

Even as the U.S. economy reopens, some major employers are allowing many of their people to continue working from home, at least part of the time.

Twitter, which was already on the cutting edge of remote work before the pandemic, told employees in May 2020 that they could continue working from home "forever" if their situation allowed it. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last month that all employees would be eligible to work from home as well.

Consulting firm Global Workforce Analytics predicted that as much as 30% of the workforce will work from home multiple days per week by the end of 2021 now that many CEOs are convinced that it is not only practical, it is also cheaper for companies and workers.

"A typical employer can save about $11,000 per year for every person who works remotely half of the time," said Global Workforce Analytics president Kate Lister. "Employees can save between $2,500 and $4,000 a year."

For many workers, the movement gives them new flexibility in terms of where to live. And some states are more conducive to this new lifestyle than others.

But that means other states do not make the grade. To determine America's Bottom States for Remote Work, we put the states through 15 metrics derived from the same data sources as our 2021 America's Top States for Business study. We considered factors including broadband connectivity, electrical grid reliability, health and health care, sustainability in the face of climate change, environmental quality, inclusiveness, the housing market, cost of living, and the tax burden.

If you are considering a move for your new work-at-home-life, think twice about heading to these ten states.